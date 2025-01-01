Inspection Reveals Serious Hygiene Lapses at Hyderabad Restaurants

Hyderabad:An inspection by the state task force team in Kompally revealed lapses in hygiene and food safety standards in Malnadu Kitchen, Train Theme Restaurant, and Ulavacharu.

Ulavacharu failed to display its FSSAI license lacked mandatory records. Inspectors seized expired food items, including crushes, kova, and 139 bottles of ‘goli soda’, collectively worth ₹14,936. Rotten vegetables and synthetic food colours were also found and discarded.

The restaurant's walls and ceiling were flaky, with particles shedding onto surfaces. The grinding and washing areas were extremely unhygienic, and the exhaust system was greasy and unclean. Refrigerators were poorly maintained, with clogged drains lacking insect traps. A paintbrush was being used for butter application.

Malnadu Kitchen failed to display its FSSAI license and could not provide essential documents.

Raw meat, including chicken and mutton, was stored in an unhygienic manner, risking contamination. Prepared dishes like mutton curry and fried chicken wings lacked proper labels and were discarded. Synthetic food colours, suspected of being used in prepared dishes, were seized.

Rodent excreta were found in storage areas, and refrigerators were poorly maintained. The restaurant's flooring was patchy, and food waste littered several areas. Walls were greasy, with broken tiles and open dustbins adding to the unhygienic conditions. A paintbrush was again being used to apply butter, and raw and semi-cooked food items were stored together.

At the Train Theme Restaurant, the team noted slippery, patchy floors with food waste littered across the premises. Clogged drains filled with stagnant water highlighted poor maintenance. Refrigerators were unhygienic, with uncovered and unlabelled food articles. Improper storage practices, including the mixing of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, were observed. Some food items were stored directly on the floor, and food handlers wore untidy aprons.









