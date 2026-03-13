Innovation Panchayat To Nurture Grassroots Ideas In Adilabad

ADILABAD: The Telangana Innovation Cell (TGIC), under the department of IT, Telangana, will organise an ‘Innovation Panchayat’ programme in Adilabad on March 14 to encourage rural innovations aimed at addressing local problems.

The programme, to be held at the collector’s conference hall, will provide a platform for youth, students and rural residents to present their ideas and innovations before subject experts.

Participants from Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad district will interact with experts and scientists to obtain guidance for improving their projects. Selected ideas will be connected with incubation centres, startups and government welfare schemes to help convert them into practical solutions.

The initiative carries the tagline ‘Ideate, Connect and get Clarity’.

Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah said the Innovation Panchayat aims to provide equal opportunities for students and youth in rural areas to develop ideas and innovative projects comparable to those pursued in urban centres.

He appealed to students and youth to participate and showcase their ideas and projects.

Officials said the programme will also facilitate idea validation by experts, who will assess the practicality and feasibility of projects. Participants may also receive technical guidance and support for developing prototypes.

The Telangana Innovation Cell is undertaking the initiative to identify rural innovations and encourage creative ideas addressing local issues, noting that several such efforts often remain unrecognised.