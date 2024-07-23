Injustice to Telangana in union budget, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Tuesday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rendering grave injustice to Telangana in the budget presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.



Reacting sharply to the Centre’s attitude in ignoring the interests of Telangana in the budget, he said the former adopted “repressive measures” against Telangana in the budget. The Centre seemed to have banned the word Telangana in the budget and since beginning Prime Minister Narendra Modi bore a grudge against Telangana, he said.

He sought to know whether Telangana was not the part of ‘Vikasit Bharat’ and alleged that not a single rupee was given for Regional Ring Road (RRR) project. The Centre gave preference to only Andhra Pradesh and Bihar ignoring all other States in the budget, he said.

Revanth Reddy said he met the Prime Minister thrice in New Delhi. The Ministers from Telangana went to New Delhi 18 times and met Union Ministers urging them to protect the interests of Telangana on all fronts. “We requested the Prime Minister to play the role of big brother and allocate funds without any discrimination. Yet, Telangana was ignored,” he said.

“Why Modi failed to give funds for Pamaluru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme when he granted funds for Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh?” he asked.