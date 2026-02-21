Telangana Prisons Department Deny Reports of Terror-Linked Mulaqats

Hyderabad: Deputy Inspector General of Prisons D Srinivas on Saturday clarified that the news related to inmates of central prisons Hyderabad have held mulaqats and interviews with terror-linked persons to plan terror attacks in key areas of Hyderabad were incorrect.

Upon verification with prison authorities and concerned intelligence agencies, it has been clearly confirmed that no such incident has taken place. There is no credible intelligence input indicating any unlawful activity or conspiracy as alleged in the news scrolls, he said, responding to news aired on vernacular news channels,

Srinivas said all mulaqats in central prisons were conducted strictly in accordance with established prison rules and strict security protocols. Every visitor is subjected to thorough verification, documentation, and monitoring procedures.

The prison administration maintains stringent surveillance mechanisms to ensure the safety and security of the institution and the public at large, he added.