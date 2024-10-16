Info Ministry Offers Continuous Learning for Staff

Hyderabad:Union minister of state for information and broadcasting Dr L. Murugan directed the ministry on Tuesday to set up an iGOT Lab to facilitate online learning for all employees of the ministry, along with a comprehensive review of the ministry's annual capacity building calendar and the onboarding status of employees onto the iGOT portal.

During the review meeting with secretary of information and broadcasting Sanjay Jaju and other senior officers, Dr Murugan directed all ministry employees to be on board the iGOT portal by October 19.

Additionally, plans are in place to conduct a workshop to communicate the ministry's learning plan and departmental strategies effectively across all media units. The minister also reviewed the handling of grievances and RTI applications by the ministry and emphasised the importance of timely resolution of all cases to ensure transparency and accountability.