Silent Night Campaign Marks Last Phase Of Municipal Polls

Adilabad: Major political parties like the Congress, BJP and BRS have intensified last-minute efforts in the run-up to municipal elections, focusing on identifying local influencers and prominent community leaders at the ward level to mobilise voters.

With the campaign entering its final day on Sunday, party leaders have quietly stepped up what they describe as a “night campaign” across wards. Polling is scheduled to be held on February 11.

Party sources said senior leaders are mapping influential individuals ward-wise, viewing them as more effective in voter mobilisation than conventional campaign methods. Leaders are said to be collecting contact details of such influencers and their relatives to strengthen outreach in the final phase.

Sources alleged that liquor and cash were being channelled through these local influencers to ensure smooth mobilisation of voters.

The parties are placing particular emphasis on slum localities and Muslim minority-dominated areas in Adilabad, Bhainsa and Nirmal municipalities, where population density is considered a decisive factor in the election outcome.

Sources further claimed that liquor and small-denomination cash were already stocked in colonies and are expected to be distributed to identified families over the last two days of campaigning.

Meanwhile, youth participation has increased across municipalities, with large numbers taking part in rallies held in colonies as part of the campaign.

In a parallel strategy, Congress, BJP and BRS have refrained from announcing their chairperson candidates. Party leaders said the move was aimed at preventing internal dissent and defections ahead of the post-poll process of electing municipal chairpersons or mayor, including in Mancherial in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Former TPCC president Gandrath Sujatha, who has been appointed coordinator for four wards, expressed confidence that the Congress would secure control of Adilabad municipality.

She said welfare schemes such as free distribution of fine quality rice, Indiramma houses, free RTC bus travel for women, crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh and issuance of ration cards were working in favour of the party.