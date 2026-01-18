Influencers Booked for Using TTD Backdrop for Lucky Draw Promotion

Hyderabad: Panjagutta police have registered a case against two social media influencers for allegedly promoting illegal lucky draw schemes by using the premises and surroundings of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to gain public trust.

The case was booked based on a complaint lodged by film actor and BJP leader Padala Kalyani, popularly known as Karate Kalyani, police said.

According to the police, the accused identified as Praveen Kyasa and Siddhamoni Mahender allegedly ran promotional campaigns on social media platforms, claiming that participants who paid ₹399 would get a chance to win high-value prizes such as a Toyota Fortuner, iPhones, televisions and motorcycles.

The complainant alleged that the duo collected large sums of money from the public by projecting the activity as a genuine lucky draw, despite lacking any legal authorisation to conduct lottery or gambling-related activities, police said.

The accused allegedly used the TTD temple premises and its surroundings as a backdrop for their promotional videos to lend religious credibility and lure more participants, a police officer disclosed.

Police said the alleged misuse of a religious setting for online promotions is being examined as part of the investigation. Digital payment trails and social media activity linked to the accused are also being scrutinised.

Under the direction of city police commissioner V C Sajjanar and superior officials during further probe we found that B Narender, collected ₹399 per participant and advertised prizes such as a Toyota Fortuner and iPhones. Battu Venkat, DI Panjagutta police station said.

Based on the complaint, we booked police booked a FIR numbered 27 of 2026 against the arrested under section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 66D of the Information Technology Act and Section 4(1)(h) of the Telangana State Lotteries Act, further probe is on to identify the extent of the fraud and the number of victims involved, Venkat said.