Inflows Begin Into Sriram Sagar Project

NIZAMABAD: Water began flowing into the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) on Thursday after the gates of the Babli project in Maharashtra were opened, bringing an inflow of 8,718 cusecs. SRSP officials are coordinating closely with their counterparts in Maharashtra, while recent rainfall in Nizamabad and Nirmal districts has further boosted inflows into the Godavari River.

The reservoir’s water level now stands at 1,065.80 feet against a full reservoir level of 1,091.00 feet. Of its total gross storage capacity of 80.50 TMC ft, SRSP currently holds 17.103 TMC ft. Between June 1 and July 3, 2025, the project received an unexpected 6.080 TMC ft of water and has released 1.765 TMC ft as outflow to date. Inflows are expected to increase further in July and August as monsoon rains continue in the Godavari’s upstream catchment in Maharashtra.