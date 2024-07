Nalgonda: With nine gates of the Srisailam project being lifted, the inflow to Nagarjunasagar Project has been increased to 1,05,710 cusecs.

The outflow from the project has been recorded as 6,877 cusecs at 3 pm.

The water level reached 516.3 feet as against the full tank level of 590 feet. The current water storage in the project is 142.62 TMC of the gross storage capacity of 312 TMC.