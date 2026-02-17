Infant Abandoned In Bushes, Rescued

NALGONDA: A two-day-old girl was found abandoned in bushes at Gudibanda of Kodad mandal, Suryapet district, in the early hours of Tuesday. Being alerted by locals, the District Child Protection unit staff reached the spot and rescued the baby. After initial treatment at the Government Hospital, she was shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Suryapet, where her condition is reported to be normal.

District child protection officer Ravi Kumar said a complaint has been lodged with Kodad Rural police, who are trying to trace those responsible for abandoning the baby.

Health department and Anganwadi staff are verifying records of pregnant women to help identify the missing child and those involved. Authorities stated that once discharged, the baby will be shifted to Sishu Gruha, Nalgonda, after completing formalities.