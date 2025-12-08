Industry Gives Thumbs Up for Telangana’s Clean Mobility

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rising Global Summit kicked off on Monday with a series of informative and forward-looking panel discussions. Delegates, experts and industry leaders from across the world came together to share ideas on Telangana’s future, clean mobility, smart cities, education, future transport, advanced warfare, and innovation-driven development.

The sessions focused on how Telangana can position itself as a global hub in all sectors of development by 2047. Delegates and experts spoke about best practices, upcoming technologies, and the importance of international collaboration.

Several speakers praised Telangana’s vision for clean mobility and digital transformation, calling it one of the most ambitious long-term plans in India.

One of the most engaging sessions of the day centred on reducing pollution through the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar delivered an important address during this panel, outlining the state’s strong commitment to clean and modern transport.

Along with the minister, Ikea India’s CEO Patrik Antoni, transport department special chief Secretary Vikas Raj, MRF Tyres managing director Arun Mammen, Olectra MD Mahesh Babu and Uber India head of operations Amith Deshpande participated in the panel, which was moderated by NRDC clean transportation and industries director Nitish Arora, and Telangana government industries department’s automotive and EV director Gopala Krishnan.

Ponnam Prabhakar said that Telangana not only sees clean mobility as an environmental target, but also as a key factor for public health, economic progress, energy security and better quality of life. He stated that the government’s goal is to make Telangana a leader in zero-emission mobility by 2047.

He highlighted that the state has already introduced one of India’s most generous EV promotion policies, through which all electric vehicles enjoy 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees until December 2026. This has helped EV adoption grow from 0.60 per cent in December 2023 to 1.39 per cent in November 2025, and in between these two years, tax benefits worth Rs. 806.85 crore supported over 1.59 lakh EVs, he said.

He also emphasised the state’s new Vehicle Scrappage Policy, under which Telangana has already scrapped thousands of old government and private vehicles. Three registered scrapping facilities are currently operational in the state.

Speaking about the future, the minister explained that 37 Automated Testing Stations are being set up to ensure transparency, accurate fitness checks and reduced emissions. He also discussed the government’s major reform to introduce 20,000 electric autos and restrict petrol and diesel autos within the ORR limits.

Speaking exclusively with Deccan Chronicle at the venue, TGSRTC MD Y. Nagi Reddy said that they will reach the goal of bringing all electric TGSRTC buses across the state. “With new developments in battery and electric bus manufacturing, we are very positive that we can phase out petroleum-based buses and begin using only electric buses. There will come a time when we can buy an electric bus for 50 per cent of the cost of a normal bus. As we slowly move towards that future, we will begin incorporating more and more electric RTC buses.”

Other panel discussions were held about semiconductors and frontier technologies, Telangana partnering with ASEAN Tiger nations, rise of aerospace and defence with Telangana, and empowering entrepreneurship among women.