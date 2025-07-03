Industries Told To Display Waste, Pollution Data

Hyderabad: To enhance transparency in hazardous waste management, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has directed all industrial units to install display boards outside their premises showing key data on waste generation, disposal, and pollution levels, in accordance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders.

The NGT’s 2017 ruling emphasised stricter adherence to the Hazardous Waste Management Rules, and its monitoring committee recommended that pollution control boards require industries to publicly display their environmental performance. Acting on those recommendations, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and TSPCB have instructed all regional offices to ensure that factory gates are equipped with visible display boards.

Large-scale industries must install electronic boards, while medium and small-scale units may use manual boards measuring 6 ft by 4 ft. Each board must be clearly legible and include the industry’s name, quantity of hazardous waste generated, details of effluent discharge, air and noise pollution levels, and confirmation of compliance with prescribed standards.

The TSPCB has asked its regional officers in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Warangal, Medchal, Nalgonda, and other districts to oversee implementation and submit status reports within 15 days. The member secretary has also mandated that this display‐board requirement be added as a condition in all future permissions and approvals for industrial units.