Induru Tirumala Will Become Another Vaikuntha: Jeeyar Swamy

NIZAMABAD: As part of the Induru Tirumala Pushkara Brahmotsavams, spiritual leader Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Devanatha Jeeyar Swamy delivered a discourse to devotees on the eighth day of the festivities on Sunday, following the Maha Poornahuti performed at the Yagashala.

Jeeyar Swamy said that with devotees serving the Lord with devotion and love, Induru Tirumala would certainly transform into another Vaikuntha. He stressed that human beings should always remain grateful to God.

According to him, God carries out worldly activities through human beings and a person achieves greatness only through divine grace. God chooses certain individuals to accomplish His divine tasks, and people must strive to become worthy of being chosen for such service.

He said every person should cultivate compassion towards living beings, love for nature and patriotism. Since God performs actions through humans, one should aspire to become a person chosen for divine work, he added.

In this Kali Yuga, chanting the name of Hari is the path to salvation and devotees should constantly chant the Lord’s name, he said. He also advised that while following the path of salvation oneself, one should guide fellow human beings towards the same path.

Jeeyar Swamy expressed confidence that Induru Tirumala would shine as another Vaikuntha in the future.

Earlier in the day, the Rathotsavam (chariot procession) of the deity was conducted grandly following the Maha Poornahuti. Thousands of devotees gathered and pulled the chariot through the temple streets while chanting “Govinda”, creating a devotional atmosphere.

Film producer Dil Raju’s brothers — Shirish Reddy, Narasimha Reddy and Vijayasimha Reddy — also participated in pulling the chariot and leading the procession.

Women from Narsingapalli village welcomed the deity with harathi and danced along the route as a mark of devotion.

Later, the Chakra Snanam ritual of the deity was performed in the temple pushkarini (sacred pond). The ritual was conducted by Devanatha Jeeyar Swamy along with yajnacharyas, Vedic scholars and temple priests.

A large number of villagers and residents of Nizamabad city participated in the celebrations. Among those present were temple chief trustee Narasimha Reddy, film producer Dil Raju, Shirish Reddy, Vijayasimha Reddy, Sudharshan Reddy, MPTC Ramulu and Narala Sudhakar.