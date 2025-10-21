Indu Projects’ Victims Appeal for CM’s Intervention

Hyderabad: People who purchased flats and villas in Indu Projects at Kukatpally and Bandlaguda have appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to resolve the decade-long delay in the registration of their homes. Over 1,000 homeowners representing both sites met at Aranya Haritha on Sunday and decided to submit a collective appeal to the Chief Minister.

The house-owners said that despite investing their lifetime savings in the joint ventures between the Telangana Housing Board (then APHB) and Indu Projects, they still do not have legal ownership of their properties.

The projects were launched in 2006 but were stalled for several years and only partially completed by 2016. With Indu Projects undergoing bankruptcy proceedings and the new management denying liability, both the developer and the Housing Board have failed to take responsibility, they alleged.

The house-owners added that although courts have ruled in their favour, no progress has been made on registration. “For over a decade, we have lived in these houses without legal ownership,” said the delegates, expressing hope that the Chief Minister’s intervention would bring long-awaited justice to the affected families.

“The homeowners believe the Chief Minister’s involvement will restore faith among genuine buyers who trusted a government-supported project,” said V. Sunil, president of IFF Kukatpally (The Annexe Owners Association).