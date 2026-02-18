Indravelli Firing Survivor Jangu Bai Dies at 90

Adilabad:Adivasi Madavi Jangu Bai, 90, of Kannapur village in Sirikonda mandal, who was injured in the Indravelli police firing of 1981, died due to ill health on Tuesday. She had sustained a bullet injury to her right hand during the police firing at Indravelli on April 20, 1981, and survived the incident.

Leaders of various Adivasi organisations and political parties expressed condolences over her demise and described her as one who had stood for the rights of Adivasis.