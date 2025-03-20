Indo-German Project to Make Sircilla a Solar Power Hub

Karimnagar: In a groundbreaking development, Germany’s International Agriculture Cooperation (IAK) Agrar Consulting GmbH has partnered with Telangana’s Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) to transform Sircilla into a hub for renewable energy in Rajanna Sircilla district.

During a meeting with agriculture and cooperation minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, IAK chief Sven Gelhaar outlined ambitious plans to transition CESS into a solar power centre. The initiative will decentralise energy production by establishing Renewable Energy Cooperatives (RECs), enabling local citizens to actively participate in generating solar energy.

The project aims to convert over 2,53,500 existing consumers into solar power producers, targeting an 80 per cent energy self-sufficiency for CESS. This strategic shift is expected to significantly reduce reliance on traditional power sources and lower Carbon Dioxide (CO₂) emissions by approximately 7,05,000 tons annually.

In addition to these measures, IAK is collaborating with an Indian-led German start-up to develop an innovative solar panel. Designed to be fully recyclable, lightweight, and cost-effective, the new panel is set to revolutionise the solar energy sector with production slated to begin in Telangana by 2027. The project, requiring an initial investment of $4-5 million, is poised to deliver 50 MW of advanced solar panels.

Minister Nageshwer Rao expressed strong support for the initiative, instructing officials to immediately prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). With backing from both public and private investors, including the German Development Bank (KfW), this collaboration is expected to drive economic growth and environmental protection in the region.