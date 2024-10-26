Indiscipline in uniform forces is serious matter, says Telangana DGP Jitender

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police Jitender here on Saturday said that indiscipline in uniform forces was a serious matter that attracts provision of the Police Forces (Restrictions of Rights) Act and the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act and liable to be penalised as per law.

In a statement, he said the System of duties in the Telangana State Police (TGSP) has been in place since several decades and during the time of united Andhra Pradesh and continues after bifurcation. This system is currently being implemented as well.

During recruitment, the police constables are selected into three categories: Civil Police, Armed Police and Special Police. Duties of Civil Police is to conduct investigation, prevent and detect crime and also handle law and order issues, in the districts, with assistance of district and City Armed Police (AR) police, while Telangana State Special Police (TGSP) addresses State-wide law and order concerns as well as are deployed for various duties in other States as well.

According to Jitender, there is history of TGSP having done excellent duties during elections in other States and other duties entrusted to them. Almost all States follow a similar system. The Police department will consider the concerns of TGSP personnel on merits and with sympathy.

At present, all police personnel receive surrender leaves and additional surrender leaves, a benefit not extended to other government departments in view of hard duties performed by police even during festivals and holidays.

Since TGSP police operate under unique circumstances, this facility has been granted. Moreover salaries and allowances to police personnel in the state are highest compared to other states. The police department takes up various welfare measures including Bhadratha, Arogya Bhadratha, etc.

In such circumstances, it is not appropriate for TGSP personnel to protest in the streets. The TGSP is a uniformed and disciplines force, and the Police department’s image must be protected. Appealing TGSP personnel and their families, he said the department is examining grievances on merits, personnel are urged to carry out their duties as usual.

If there are any concerns, they can be raised in ‘Darbar’ with the officers, Commandants, ADGP TGSP and other senior officers. It is also to inform that indiscipline in uniform forces is a very serious matter that attracts provision of the Police Forces (Restrictions of Rights) Act and the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act and liable to be penalised as per law, he added.