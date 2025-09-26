Indiramma Saris To Reach 65 L Women

HYDERABAD: The state government is in the process of distributing saris to 65 lakh women members of self-help groups (SHGs) during the Bathukamma festival. Within the GHMC limits alone, nearly 11 lakh women are expected to receive the saris. The scheme is renamed the “Indiramma Saris Scheme,” replacing the previous BRS government’s “Bathukamma Saris Scheme,” in line with the Congress’ flagship welfare initiatives.

Alongside the distribution, Bathukamma festivities will be held on a grand scale at LB Stadium on September 28, where the government plans to mobilise more than 10,000 SHG members in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record. Nearly 150 RTC buses will be pressed into service to transport participants from across the city.

The government has ordered 1.3 crore saris at an estimated cost of ₹480 crore, with a plan to provide two saris annually to each of the 65 lakh SHG women. This marks a shift from the previous BRS government, which distributed saris once every Bathukamma to one crore women holding white ration cards. That scheme, launched in 2017, faced criticism for the poor quality of saris. Many women rejected the saris, which were often diverted for agricultural use at paddy procurement centres as makeshift tarpaulins.

After assuming office in December 2023, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy decided to continue the scheme but pledged to improve the quality and restrict it to SHG members. No saris were distributed during Bathukamma in 2024, but this year the Chief Minister announced that every SHG woman would receive two durable saris.

To meet demand, bulk orders were placed with the handloom sector in Sircilla, home to a large weaver community. Directions were issued for the production of 65 lakh saris in two phases, requiring about nine crore metres of fabric. The initiative dovetails with the Congress party’s promise of sustained employment for handloom workers. Orders worth ₹318 crore were released in February under the “Indira Mahila Shakti” scheme to boost production.

Nearly 6,000 weavers have been engaged, earning an average monthly income of ₹20,000. The scheme is supervised by the commissioner for handlooms and textiles, Shailaja Ramaiyar. Officials said only high-quality fabric is being used, unlike in the past when cheap polyester saris were supplied. Each sari will cost about ₹800, ensuring both durability and elegance.

Each sari will be packed in BOPP laminated woven bags carrying the picture of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, with the words “Indira Mahila Shakti Women Self Help Group” printed below. A caption beneath reads: “Akka chellellaku mee Revanthanna kanuka” (Your brother Revanth’s gift to my elder and younger sisters). The Telangana government’s logo will also appear, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s picture to the left and those of Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, panchayat raj minister Seethakka and textiles minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to the right.