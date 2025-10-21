Indiramma Housing Scheme Restores Dignity of Poor: Ponguleti

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said on Tuesday that the Congress government, committed to the welfare of the poor, aims to ensure dignity and social status for every underprivileged family. Laying the foundation stone for a Rs 2.75-cr bituminous (BT) road from Mudigonda Road to Kotha Cheruvu in Nelapatla village, Khammam district, Ponguleti said owning a house was not just about shelter but also a matter of self-respect. He noted that many large families spend a major portion of their income on rent, and that the government’s decision to revive the Indiramma housing scheme was meant to ease this financial burden and improve living standards.

He criticised the previous BRS government for sidelining the Indiramma scheme for nearly a decade under the pretext of implementing the double-bedroom housing programme. “Before bifurcation, lakhs of Indiramma houses were sanctioned to the poor across Andhra Pradesh, and these will now be seen again in every village of Telangana,” he said.

The minister stated that 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses had already been sanctioned to eligible families in the first phase. He assured that all remaining eligible beneficiaries would receive houses in the next three phases. Highlighting the Congress government’s record in fulfilling its poll promises, Ponguleti said the crop loan waiver, free electricity for domestic users consuming up to 200 units and the issuance of new ration cards — including the addition of new family members — were being implemented effectively.

He added that 25 lakh farmers were freed from debt after the government waived crop loans worth `21,000 crore. “Our goal is to make farmers the kings of the state’s agrarian economy,” he said. The Cabinet had also approved a `500 per quintal bonus for fine variety paddy during the current crop season, he noted.

Khammam district collector Anudeep Durishetty said the BT roads being laid in villages would ease the transportation of paddy from fields to procurement centres. He added that the works would be completed with high-quality standards and handed over to the public soon.