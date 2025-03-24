Indiramma Housing Scheme Beneficiaries Start Building Homes

Adilabad: Beneficiaries of the Indiramma Houses scheme, approved in the first phase under the Praja Palana programme, have started constructing their new homes across villages in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts. Local Congress leaders are actively guiding the beneficiaries and coordinating with housing officials to ensure smooth progress.

The state government issued approval letters to eligible applicants — those owning land in selected gram panchayats in each mandal — allowing the construction of Indiramma Houses. In Jaithpur-Brorda gram panchayat of Wankidi mandal, for instance, 136 houses were sanctioned, and around 26 beneficiaries have already started construction following the guidelines provided by the Housing Department.

Many of the houses have been built up to the foundation level, with funds released progressively according to construction stages. The initiative, which also includes houses sanctioned in the name of housewives, is aimed at providing beneficiaries with a durable, pucca home after years of living in temporary shelters.

Moharle Premala, a beneficiary from Old Brorda village, expressed her happiness: “Building an Indiramma house is a blessing for our family. We will finally have a proper home after living in a hut for so long.”

Construction activities have also begun in Waghapur gram panchayat in Mavala Mandal of Adilabad district. Basaveshwar, project director of housing for Adilabad district, highlighted that model Indiramma houses are being built in all 17 mandals to demonstrate that a quality home can be constructed with a budget of Rs 5 lakh. “We want to dispel the misconception that it isn’t possible to build an Indiramma house within this budget,” he added.

In Komaram Bheem Asifabad, DCC president K. Vishwa Prasad confirmed that visits to villages such as Jaithpur, Brorda, and Old Brorda have shown promising progress. He noted that local Congress leaders and cadres are providing essential support to the beneficiaries. “Completing these houses not only transforms lives in rural areas but also strengthens our party’s presence ahead of the upcoming local body elections,” Vishwa Prasad stated.