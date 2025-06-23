Indiramma Housing Beneficiaries Start Construction

Adilabad: A large number of beneficiaries of the Indiramma housing scheme have begun construction of their houses, with local political leaders participating in the ground-breaking ceremonies. A festive atmosphere has gripped the villages as many beneficiaries start construction work.

Housing department officials are expediting the construction process in anticipation of possible heavy rains, which may cause delays in the coming month. However, interior work on the Indiramma houses is expected to continue despite the weather.

Many families are in a joyous mood, hopeful about finally owning a home. In some villages, Indiramma houses sanctioned under the first phase have already reached the lintel and roof levels.

The state government has sanctioned Indiramma houses for the officially recognised Indravelli martyrs' families. Some of these families are building their homes in Pittabongaram village of Indravelli mandal.

Housing officials are uploading photographs of the Indiramma houses at various construction stages, basement level (BL), roof level (RL), and slab level. Financial assistance is being credited directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts based on the progress of construction. Additionally, the state government is supplying sand free of cost for the construction of Indiramma houses.

In Kotari village of Kerameri mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, several houses have reached the slab level. District officials are inspecting the quality of construction materials, including sand and cement bricks.

In Adilabad district, 2,123 houses were sanctioned under Phase I, of which groundwork has begun on 1,368 houses. Under Phase II, 6,955 houses were sanctioned, with groundwork completed for 3,071 houses.

Out of the total 9,087 houses sanctioned across both phases in the district, 12 houses have reached the roof level, 80 have reached RL stage, and 748 have reached BL stage.

Project director of housing, P. Basaveshwar, said that the construction of Indiramma houses has accelerated in pilot villages. He noted that Adilabad district ranks second in the state in terms of grounding progress, with 1,368 houses grounded out of the 2,132 sanctioned in the first phase. He added that houses in Doptla (Bela mandal), Belsari Rampur (Bheempur mandal), and Hasnapur (Tamsi mandal) have already reached the roof level.

He further informed that a total of 4,439 houses have been grounded out of the 9,087 sanctioned in Phases I and II in Adilabad district.