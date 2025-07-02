Indiramma Houses to Make Telangana Hut Free State, Says Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao

Nalgonda: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said on Wednesday that Telangana will be transformed into a hut-free state by sanctioning pucca homes for the poor under the Indiramma scheme. While laying the foundation stone for drainage works at Chimmavudi in Raghunadhapalem, Khammam district, he announced that all eligible families would receive Indiramma houses, thereby converting rural Telangana into villages without huts. In the first phase, 3,500 homes have been approved for each assembly constituency, and by the end of this Congress government’s term, a total of 20 lakh Indiramma houses will have been sanctioned.

He stressed that the state government is prioritising rural infrastructure and amenities, and underlined the importance of maintaining cleanliness and planting greenery to foster a healthy village environment. “Village issues will be resolved one by one,” he added, urging people to take part in the development process regardless of religion, caste, or political affiliation. He also reminded officials of their responsibility to ensure that welfare benefits reach the intended poor families.