Indiramma Houses to Be Allotted to Flood-Affected Families: Ponguleti

Kothagudem: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday assured families affected by the breach in the Peddavagu that the government would allocate them Indiramma houses.

He inspected the damage to the Peddavagu project and the 56 houses which were damaged in Koyarangagudem, Gummadavalli and Kothur.



Interacting with the villagers, Srinivas Reddy said that the state government had sanctioned `8 crore for immediate repairs to the Peddavagu project. It had come to his notice that silt had covered 400 acres due to floods and `10,000 per acre would be extended to remove it from the agricultural fields.



In addition to this, cotton and paddy seeds would be supplied free to farmers whose crop was damaged, Srinivas Reddy added.



He said the government would pay ex gratia of `3,000 per sheep and `20,000 per cattle that were washed away or died in the floods.



District collector Jithesh V. Patil and superintendent of police Rohith Raj accompanied the minister.