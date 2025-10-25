Indiramma Houses Distributed In Jaithapur Village

JAITHAPUR (NIZAMABAD): Senior MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy urged beneficiaries to take inspiration from those who have completed their houses and finish their Indiramma homes at the earliest. He assured them of full cooperation, adding that the government, committed to providing every poor family with a fully equipped house, is sanctioning ₹5 lakh per unit.

The Indiramma houses were inaugurated in a grand ceremony on Saturday by Bodhan MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy and district collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy at Jaithapur village in Yedapally mandal. Congratulating the beneficiaries who completed construction with government support, the leaders joined them in performing housewarming ceremonies. Grateful beneficiaries said their long-cherished dream of owning a house had finally come true with the government’s assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudarshan Reddy reiterated that the government is providing free sand and facilitating loans through Indira Kranthi Patham and MEPMA to speed up construction. He noted that in Jaithapur village, 10 houses have been completed, while 60 more are at the slab stage, expressing happiness that the dream of home ownership for the poor is becoming a reality.

He instructed officials to ensure electricity facilities for the village health sub-centre and to take steps for constructing toilets at Mahila Shakti.

Those present at the event included State Cooperative Unions Limited chairman Manala Mohan Reddy, Zilla Granthalaya Samstha chairman Anthareddy Rajareddy, Bodhan sub-collector Vikas Mahato, housing project director Pavan Kumar, and other officials.