Indiramma Houses Delayed For Bneficiaries In Warangal East

WARANGAL: Though the selection of Indiramma housing beneficiaries has been completed, pattas issued, and groundbreaking ceremonies held across all constituencies in the erstwhile Warangal district, beneficiaries in Warangal East, represented by endowments minister Konda Surekha, are still awaiting progress.

Thousands of poor applicants who had pinned their hopes on getting houses are now feeling disappointed, as the approval process in the constituency has been postponed twice. The repeated delays are also causing anxiety among beneficiaries, with the auspicious period (subha muhurtham) for starting construction slipping away and the inauspicious Ashadam month set to begin on June 26.

Within the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, MLAs from Warangal West (Naini Rajendar Reddy), Wardhannapet (K. R. Nagaraju), and Parkal (Revuri Prakash Reddy) have not only distributed Indiramma housing pattas to beneficiaries but also performed Bhumi Pujas to mark the start of construction. However, in the Warangal East constituency, represented by minister Konda Surekha, the distribution of pattas has yet to begin, reportedly due to the minister's unavailability for the programme.

In Warangal district, over 20,000 people applied for Indiramma houses, with nearly 10,000 to 15,000 applications coming from the Warangal East constituency alone. While the selection of beneficiaries and distribution of pattas began two weeks ago across all constituencies in the erstwhile Warangal district, there has been no progress so far in Warangal East, the constituency represented by the minister.

Following instructions from in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, officials scheduled the distribution of Indiramma housing pattas twice, on June 2 and June 6. However, both events were postponed due to minister Surekha's unavailability.

Some beneficiaries, speaking to Deccan Chronicle on condition of anonymity, expressed frustration over the delay: “We’ve been waiting for so long, hoping to finally have a roof over our heads. The government has sanctioned houses under the scheme, but due to the minister’s inaction, officials are not distributing the pattas. In other areas, people have already started laying foundations, but here, our own Minister doesn’t have time to hand over the documents. Why are we being ignored?” they asked.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Indiramma Housing Project Director V. Ganapathy said that out of the applications received from Warangal East constituency, the Indiramma Committees have identified around 4,200 eligible beneficiaries.

Officials then carried out field-level verification of the list submitted by the committees and finalized 3,100 beneficiaries as eligible. Of these, pattas have been prepared for around 1,680 beneficiaries," he added.

However, not a single sanction letter has been handed over to any beneficiary so far. Officials said the distribution will take place as soon as the Minister allocates time for the programme.