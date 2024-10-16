Indiramma Houses Construction After Monsoon Session: Ponguleti

Kothagudem: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday said that construction of 3,500 to 4,000 Indiramma houses in each Assembly constituency would be taken up by the state government immediately after the monsoon season ended, and work would be completed quickly.

Speaking to media after a review meeting on implementation of development programmes and welfare schemes at Pinapaka, he said the list of beneficiaries of first phase of Indiramma houses would be released soon. He pointed out that seven-member committees were set up in every village for the purpose.

He said the previous BRS government had left the 2BHKs incomplete. The Congress government has decided to complete the work allocate them to the poorest of the poor.

Stating that the Congress government accorded equal importance to the development and welfare, he said the welfare schemes of the state government were aimed at helping the poor lead a dignified life. The elected representatives and officials of different departments should work together to achieve the goal.

Reminding that tribal population is high in Pinapaka Assembly constituency, he said the earlier Congress government had done a lot for welfare of the tribals. The Congress government now would also accord top priority on welfare of the tribal people and development of their areas.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated a new grama panchayat building at Thallagomaru of Burgampadu mandal.