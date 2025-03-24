Indira Mahila Shakti scheme for women entrepreneurs launched

KARIMNAGAR: In order to empower women financially and foster self-sufficiency, the state government’s Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme was rolled out. Designed to provide loans to members of women's organisations, the initiative is enabling women across the district to launch their own businesses.

Several enterprising women in Rajanna Sircilla have already set up diverse ventures including dairy farms, cold-pressed oil mills, poultry farms, stitching centres, and bakeries. The scheme has also facilitated the launch of three Indira Mahila Shakti canteens in high-traffic areas, inaugurated with bank loans of Rs 3 lakh each.

So far, the government has disbursed Rs 105 crore in loans for 5,123 units. In addition, Rs 533 crore in bank-linked loans and Rs 59 crore under the Sri Nidhi scheme have further bolstered these efforts, contributing significantly to the local economy.

Government Chief Whip and MLA of Vemulwada, Aadi Srinivas, emphasised that the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, aims to empower women so they can eventually generate employment opportunities for others. “Women must take full advantage of this excellent opportunity to fuel economic growth and development,” he said.

Success stories are emerging from the initiative. Tekumalla Lakshmi, owner of a mobile canteen in Tangallapally, shared her experience: after receiving a Rs 3 lakh loan through her women's group, Sri Sai Ram, she established a mobile canteen in a high-footfall area and now earns between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 per month. Similarly, Aluri Prameela of Gopalraopalli launched a poultry unit with a Rs 1 lakh loan, reporting a profit of over Rs 30,000 after accounting for operational expenses.

District collector Sandeep Kumar Jha urged eligible women to strategically plan their business ventures in line with market demands, stressing that such initiatives are crucial for strengthening financial independence and ensuring economic security for their families.

District and rural development officer B. Seshadri added that the district is fully committed to aligning with state directives by providing eligible women with access to loans via banks under the Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme.