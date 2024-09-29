 Top
29 Sep 2024 6:28 PM GMT
Indira Mahila Shakthi Trains 58 Women in Canteen Management
Experienced faculty members and chefs from the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) trained the students. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Indira Mahila Shakthi canteen and event management training programme, which trained 58 women, concluded on Saturday. It was sponsored by the government’s Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP). Experienced faculty members and chefs from the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) trained the students. At the farewell event, students, who were given certificates, shared their experiences and expressed newfound confidence in starting their own canteens and event management companies.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

