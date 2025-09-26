 Top
IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory for Hyderabad Passengers Amid Heavy Rains

Telangana
DC Correspondent
26 Sept 2025 12:10 PM IST

Airline urges travelers to start early for airport; check flight status in advance

Indigo

Hyderabad: IndiGo on Friday issued a travel advisory for passengers in Hyderabad as persistent rains led to traffic snarls across the city. The airline cautioned travelers heading to the airport to allow extra time for their journey, citing heavier-than-usual congestion on key roads.

IndiGo also advised passengers to check their flight status through its mobile app or website before leaving for the airport. “Our teams are doing their best to keep your journey moving as smoothly as possible and are here to assist you at every step. Thank you for your patience. Wishing you safe travels ahead!” the airline said in its advisory.


