Indigo Flights Continue To Disrupt In Hyderabad

Telangana
8 Dec 2025 9:19 PM IST

There were no protests or grievances at the airport, the airport authorities explained, adding that the airline ensured all cancellation information was sent to passengers in advance: Reports

But airline industry sources said that the delay had nothing to do with the hailstorm and the real reason behind Indigo flights being cancelled was shortage of pilots. (Representational Image)
Indigo Flight — DC File

HYDERABAD: Disruption of Indigo flights continued for the seventh day at the Shamshabad airport on Monday, where 112 flights were cancelled, including 58 arrivals and 54 departures. The number of affected flights from Hyderabad has crossed the 600-mark, disrupting the travel plans of thousands of people.

If the disruption of flights was one issue, the non-return of checked-in luggage was another. Passengers whose flights had been cancelled after they checked in their baggage had to return empty-handed. On Monday, some of these passengers turned up at the airport. As they could still not get their luggage, they took out their anger at the Indigo staff.

There were no protests or grievances at the airport, the airport authorities explained, adding that the airline ensured all cancellation information was sent to passengers in advance.

IndiGo meanwhile said that refunds for flights cancelled between December 3 and 15 were being processed. It also said it was offering full waiver on change and cancellation requests till December 15.

In order to meet the new demand, the South-Central Railway added more than 4,000 seats between Charlapally and Chennai, and from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai. The SCR stated that for Saturday till Tuesday, 24 special trains are being arranged. If demand increases in the coming days, more trains will be allocated.

TGSRTC officials mentioned that, as of now, there has been no demand and no additional bus services have been arranged. If there is demand, more services will be added.


