Indigo Flight halted Bomb Threat

Hyderabad: An Indigo flight was halted for several hours at the Shamshabad airport after the airport authorities received an email warning of a bomb being placed on the aircraft. The flight coming from Coimbatore was bound for Chennai via Hyderabad.



Passengers were deplaned and officials searched the plane for six hours before declaring an all-clear. No explosives were found in the plane. The flight later left for Chennai with the passengers. Authorities are now trying to trace the person who sent the threat mail.