Indie Puppy Adoption Mela Draws Families, Animal Lovers

Telangana
14 Feb 2026 11:30 PM IST

GHMC officials said the initiative aims to promote responsible pet ownership and reduce the number of stray dogs on city streets.

Ministers Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya and Konda Surekha, along with Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury, inaugurated the programme, interacted with visitors, and handed over puppies. They urged citizens to “be a hero, adopt, don’t shop,” and called for more frequent adoption camps. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Thirty indie puppies were adopted at a mela organised by the GHMC at KBR Park on Saturday. A total of 50 dewormed and vaccinated puppies had been put up for adoption.

Ministers Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya and Konda Surekha, along with Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury, inaugurated the programme, interacted with visitors, and handed over puppies. They urged citizens to “be a hero, adopt, don’t shop,” and called for more frequent adoption camps.

Coinciding with Valentine’s Day, the adoption drive symbolised compassion, bonding, and the enduring relationship between humans and their pets, GHMC noted in a statement.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Seethakka konda surekha renuka chowdhury GHMC officials 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

