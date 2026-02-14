Indie Puppy Adoption Mela Draws Families, Animal Lovers

Hyderabad: Thirty indie puppies were adopted at a mela organised by the GHMC at KBR Park on Saturday. A total of 50 dewormed and vaccinated puppies had been put up for adoption.

Ministers Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya and Konda Surekha, along with Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury, inaugurated the programme, interacted with visitors, and handed over puppies. They urged citizens to “be a hero, adopt, don’t shop,” and called for more frequent adoption camps.

GHMC officials said the initiative aims to promote responsible pet ownership and reduce the number of stray dogs on city streets.

Coinciding with Valentine’s Day, the adoption drive symbolised compassion, bonding, and the enduring relationship between humans and their pets, GHMC noted in a statement.