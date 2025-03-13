Indications This Summer Will Be Severe

Hyderabad: Telangana is experiencing heatwave conditions in March. Nearly a dozen districts in the state recorded temperatures above 40°Celsius (C) on Thursday. Experts warn that the early onset of summer indicates the coming months will record temperatures that are higher than the seasonal average.

The India Meteorological Department has already issued an orange alert (the second category of heatwave warning) for Telangana. In the coming days, temperatures could rise by 2-3°C and some districts can experience maximum temperatures touching 44°C by March 18.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Pochara in Adilabad was the hottest location in the state on Thursday, recording 40.6°C. Other severely affected areas were Madhira in Khammam, Kannepalli in Mancherial, Nasrullabad in Kamareddy, and Ginnedari in Kumuram Bheem, all registering 40.4°C.

Several other districts also crossed the 40°C-mark, including Ailapur in Jagtial (40.3°C), Kataram in Jayashankar (40.3°C), Bhadradri Kothagudem’s Sub Collector Office (40.3°C), and Kondamallepally in Nalgonda (40.2°C).

Laxmapur in Nizamabad (40.2°C), Kalvacherla in Peddapalli (40.2°C), and Dagada in Wanaparthy (40.0°C) also faced extreme heat.

This is a significant rise from last year, when most areas in Telangana saw temperatures near 30ºC in March. For example, in 2024, the highest temperature recorded on this date was 41.0°C in Alampur (Jogulamba Gadwal), whereas this year, more locations are consistently recording 40°C+ temperatures. In comparison, several regions, such as Bhiknoor in Kamareddy, Vankulam in Kumuram Bheem, and Mahadevpur in Jayashanka,r were relatively cooler last year, with temperatures ranging from 38.7°C to 39.9°C.

Hyderabad is also feeling the heat, with several areas touching 39°C. The highest temperatures recorded in the city on Thursday were Kushaiguda (38.9°C), Musheerabad (38.9°C), Defence Colony in Hayathnagar (38.8°C), Madhapur (38.7°C), and the University of Hyderabad (38.2°C). This is a sharp rise compared to last year, when many of these locations had temperatures in the mid-30s around the same time.

Authorities are advising residents to take precautions, as extreme heat can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, and other health risks. Symptoms include dizziness, nausea, headaches, rapid heartbeat and dry skin.

Officials recommend avoiding outdoor activities between 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm, staying hydrated, and wearing loose, breathable clothing. Health centres are on high alert and people are being urged to seek medical attention at the first sign of heat-related illness.