India's Power Sector Surges To 500 GW Capacity

Hyderabad: India’s power sector has transitioned from 1 lakh MW generation in 2000 to a power-surplus stage of 5 lakh MW (500 GW) in 2025, with projections to reach 1,000 GW by 2030, said Dileep Nagesh Rozekar, executive director of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement and roadshow for the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, scheduled in New Delhi from March 19–22 with participants from over 50 countries, Rozekar outlined the roadmap for a $10 trillion economy by 2032. The plan includes industrialisation, urbanisation, and e-mobility, supported by Power Grid’s proposals for 47 GW battery energy storage, 36 GW pumped hydro storage, 600 GW non-fossil fuel capacity, and 71 GW dedicated green hydrogen production. The business outlay is pegged at ₹3,06,600 crore for global energy integration.

National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) Group senior manager Kishan Chand highlighted India’s exploitable hydropower potential of 1,33,410 MW, of which 50,415 MW has been developed — including 8,021 MW from NHPC’s 23 stations. Another 8,264 MW is under construction, while 7,521 MW awaits clearance.

He detailed NHPC green energy’s proposed 5,070 MW pumped storage projects with APGENCO, including the 1,000 MW Yaganti PSP in Nandyal, 800 MW Rajupalem PSP in Prakasam, 1,200 MW Gadikota PSP in Annamayya, 1,320 MW Aravetipalle PSP in YSR Kadapa, and 750 MW Deenepalli PSP in YSR Kadapa district.

NTPC Ltd deputy general manager Ibrahim Razi highlighted the Pudimadaka Green Hydrogen Hub in Andhra Pradesh, launched in January 2025 as a ₹1.85 lakh crore NTPC green energy project. It targets 1,500 tonnes per day (TPD) of green hydrogen and 7,500 TPD of derivatives such as green ammonia and methanol, with completion by 2032.

Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India regional director J.V. Raja Gopal Rao noted engineering exports hit a record USD 116.67 billion in FY 2024–25, up 6.74 per cent from USD 109.30 billion in 2023–24, surpassing the earlier USD 112.10 billion peak despite global restrictions. Accounting for 26.67 per cent of India’s merchandise exports, growth stemmed from the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

India now ranks as the world’s third-largest power producer and consumer, among the top five in renewables, and a power-surplus country, with 6.5 per cent sector growth expected in the next fiscal.

Rural Electrification Corporation executive director C.H.V. Lakshmanacharyulu, EEPC regional chairman Raman Raghu, NHPC senior manager Thota Suguna Sundara Kumar, and others attended the roadshow. The summit, likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will feature 85 technical conferences with 1,000 expert papers submitted.