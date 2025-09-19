India’s Infra Push Driving Investment Surge: Experts

Hyderabad: A pre-event roundtable on Thursday highlighted innovation and sustainability as Telangana’s construction industry posted 12 per cent growth. The event was organised by World of Concrete India (WOC).

The WOC Expo 2025 will be held in Mumbai from October 8 to 10, bringing together more than 250 exhibitors, 350 brands and over 15,000 industry professionals across the construction and infrastructure value chain.

Speakers at the Hyderabad roundtable included Rohit Vora, CEO of Jindal Panther Cement; S. P. Anchuri, structural engineer and consultant; Somnath Ghosh, vice president, CEAI and others. They said India’s construction industry continues to expand rapidly, driven by government-led infrastructure schemes, FDI-friendly reforms and a strong push for sustainable practices.

Since the allowance of 100 per cent FDI in 2005, the sector has drawn major investments. The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), with an outlay of Rs.111 lakh crore by 2025, is steering large-scale projects in roads, railways, airports, ports, water systems and energy. Complementing this, the government is preparing a Rs.5,000 crore national mission to incentivise sustainable steel production, offering concessional loans and risk guarantees to decarbonise the sector.

“Hyderabad, with its rapidly growing infrastructure and vibrant construction ecosystem, provides an ideal backdrop for this roundtable,” said Yogesh Mudras, managing director, Informa Markets in India.

Rajneesh Khattar, sr. group director, Informa Markets, added, “India is taking giant strides towards realising its full potential in the construction sector and is emerging as a global superpower in building resilient and sustainable infrastructure.”