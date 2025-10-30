India’s First QR Code Feedback System for Citizen Engagement Introduced in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has taken a bold step toward citizen-driven governance with the launch of India’s first-ever QR code–based feedback system, unveiled by District Collector Dasari Harichandana at the Hyderabad Collectorate.

The first-of-its-kind initiative aims to strengthen transparency, accountability, and public participation in government service delivery. Through this simple yet transformative mechanism, visitors to the Collectorate can now share their feedback instantly by scanning a QR code placed at every service counter.

Within seconds, citizens can appreciate efficient services, raise concerns, or suggest improvements — all without paperwork, waiting time, or technical complexity.

“This initiative is not just about adopting technology — it’s about creating trust,” said Harichandana during the launch. “Every citizen’s voice deserves to be heard, and this platform ensures it reaches us directly and instantly. Our vision is to make governance people-centric, transparent, and responsive.”

Unlike traditional grievance systems that rely on manual processing, the QR feedback platform ensures real-time data collection, classification, and review. Each entry is automatically recorded and analyzed, helping the administration identify recurring challenges, service gaps, and performance trends.

This data-driven approach enables continuous improvement and evidence-based decision-making within departments. Officials say the new system will significantly reduce response times and improve communication between citizens and government staff. The initiative also introduces performance monitoring through direct citizen feedback, fostering a culture of responsibility and service excellence among employees.

The project’s simplicity and scalability make it an ideal model for replication across other government departments, municipal bodies, and public welfare offices nationwide. With provisions for anonymous feedback, the system also encourages honest participation from citizens, including vulnerable and first-time users.

By integrating digital technology with human-centered governance, Hyderabad once again demonstrates why it is a frontrunner in administrative innovation. The QR code feedback system is more than a digital upgrade — it represents a new chapter in participatory governance, where technology amplifies every citizen’s voice and strengthens democratic accountability.

With this initiative, Hyderabad sets a national benchmark for transparent, inclusive, and responsive governance — reaffirming its role as a model smart city committed to efficient public service and citizen empowerment.