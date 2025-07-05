India's First Lab to Work on Agri Robots to Aid Farming

HYDERABAD: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) is set to launch the country’s first lab on agri robotics, providing internet of things solutions for agriculture. “Fewer people may be willing to work in agriculture, so we must develop advanced tools,” said PJTAU Vice Chancellor Prof. Aldas Janaiah.

The SBI Agri Robotics IoT Solutions for Agriculture (ARISA) Lab, established on a one-acre research field, will focus on developing autonomous robots for tasks such as weeding and harvesting, drastically reducing human labour requirements. These robots, equipped with AI-powered vision systems, will be able to identify and remove weeds, monitor crop health, and automate harvesting.

The lab will also deploy IoT sensors to monitor soil quality, moisture, and nutrient levels, providing real-time data to optimise irrigation and fertiliser use, ensuring maximum yield with minimal resource wastage, said Prof. Janaiah.

Machine learning algorithms will analyse crop growth patterns and pest infestations, offering precise recommendations for pesticide application and crop management, a statement said. Drones will conduct aerial surveys to detect crop stress, pest outbreaks, and nutrient deficiencies, enabling swift interventions.

The integration of these technologies is expected to make farming more efficient, sustainable, and appealing to the next generation, the statement said.

The lab, for which SBI is funding Rs.15 crore, will serve as the nucleus for this transformation, with plans to unveil its first robot model within a year. SBI’s performance-based funding model ensures sustained support, contingent on the lab’s research outcomes, the statement said.