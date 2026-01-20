India’s First: Hyderabad’s C-Mitra Uses AI To Draft Legal Complaints For Cybercrime Victims

Hyderabad: For the first time in country, the Cyber Mitra, a newly-formed anti-cybercrime cell, has used artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a legally-vetted complaint draft, which victims can use to draft their complaints. Using this form, C-Mitra said, it lodged 1,000 complaints and registered 100 first information reports (FIR).

C-Mitra was formed on January 9 by city police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar to make it easy for cybercrime victims to lodge complaints. The cell guides victims through the legal process, V. Arvind Babu, DCP, CCS, C-Mitra, told Deccan Chronicle.

“To ensure timely assistance, the cybercrime wing has deployed a 24-member team working in two shifts from 8 am to 8 pm. The initiative has also won praise for its compassionate approach,” said Deekshita, a C-Mitra constable. “Many citizens hesitate to visit police stations. When we call them and assure them of justice, the confidence in their voice is clearly felt.

Another C-Mitra constable, Prithvika, described the service as a “digital revolution” that blended technology with a human touch. “Earlier, victims struggled to draft complaints and understand legal provisions. C-Mitra has addressed these challenges. Our goal is to work towards a future where cybercrime is eliminated from Hyderabad, making initiatives like C-Mitra unnecessary,” Prithvika added.

Under the system, once a victim reports a cyber offence through the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, the C-Mitra team proactively reaches out to collect details.

Victims are required to take a printout, sign it and send it by post or courier to the cybercrime police station at Basheerbagh. “As soon as the signed complaint is received, the FIR is registered without any delay and a copy is sent directly to the victim’s mobile phone initiative has eliminated the need for victims to spend long hours at police stations," Arvind Babu said.

Senior officials including commissioner Sajjanar met the C-Mitra team and appreciated their work,