India’s accreditation system set for overhaul: NBA chairman

Hyderabad:India’s accreditation framework is set for a major overhaul, with the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) making the latest Graduate Attributes and Professional Competencies (GAPC) Version 4 mandatory from July 2025.

Speaking at a workshop on Outcome-Based Education and Accreditation (OBE&A) at JNTU Hyderabad, NBA chairman Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe emphasised the need for engineering and technical institutions to align with international benchmarks. “Quality education must evolve to meet global expectations, and accreditation serves as its foundation,” he said.

The workshop brought together academic leaders to discuss upcoming changes in accreditation. Vice Chancellor Prof. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy highlighted challenges faced by state universities, including faculty shortages and financial constraints. He urged accreditation bodies to recognise contractual assistant professors as regular faculty in accreditation assessments and proposed merging NBA, UGC, AICTE and other agencies into a single body for streamlined quality assurance.

Experts, including NBA member secretary Dr Anil Kumar Nasa and academicians from Odisha State Open University and MS Ramaiah University, highlighted how digital submissions can improve transparency and efficiency. Interactive sessions focused on refining Self-Assessment Reports (SAR) and adapting to new Programme Outcome (PO) requirements.

With Washington Accord representatives set to review India’s accreditation framework in 2026, the discussions underscored the urgency of aligning with global education standards.