India’s 1st Youth Climate Action and Innovation Centre in Telangana

Hyderabad: SPEED (Smart, Proactive, Efficient and Effective Delivery), Government of Telangana, and 1M1B (One Million for One Billion), a United Nations-accredited non-profit foundation, have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish India’s first Youth Climate Action and Innovation Centre in Hyderabad.

The announcement was made at the recently held 9th 1M1B Activate Impact Summit held at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Centre is envisioned as a flagship initiative under the Telangana Rising Net Zero Mission, directly aligned with the Chief Minister’s SPEED framework. It aims to make Telangana India’s first youth-led net zero State where young citizens actively contribute to climate action, sustainability innovation, and green economic growth.

Anchored under SPEED, Government of Telangana, and powered by 1M1B, the Centre will serve as a convergence platform combining skills, innovation, entrepreneurship, and measurable impact driving visible delivery under the state’s net zero agenda.

By 2030, the initiative aims to train over one lakh youth in green and climate skills, connect 1,000 startups and enterprises to trained talent, and create 10,000 virtual and gig work opportunities, positioning Telangana as India’s first youth-driven climate delivery model.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, CEO of the Industry & Investment Cell, and CEO of SPEED, Government of Telangana, India, added, “The Youth Climate Action & Innovation Centre is a timely initiative that connects our youth, innovation ecosystem, and industry towards one shared goal — sustainable growth.”

“By integrating AI, green skills, and entrepreneurship, this collaboration with 1M1B will help create a new generation of future-ready professionals and climate innovators. It embodies the Chief Minister’s vision of positioning Telangana as India’s innovation capital with sustainability at its core.”

Adding his perspective, Manav Subodh, Founder, Chief Mentor of 1M1B and Curator of 1.5 Matters, said, “This partnership with the Government of Telangana ignites a youth-powered movement for climate action. The 1M1B Youth Climate Action & Innovation Centre will turn next generation innovators into changemakers leading India’s journey to net zero”.

The Centre will include four key components: AI and Sustainability Experience Zones, AI and Green Talent Accelerator, WorkX Innovation & Impact Studio, and a Global Connect & Virtual Hub.

These initiatives will train youth in AI, climate technology, and sustainability, create innovation labs and fellowships, connect youth with green job opportunities, and provide access to mentorship through 1M1B’s global network linking Telangana with Geneva and Silicon Valley.

The Centre aligns directly with the Telangana Rising 2047 pillars: Employment & Economic Empowerment, Innovation-driven Growth, Skilling & Employability, Sustainability & Inclusion, and Global Collaboration ensuring equitable access to opportunities for youth across districts, including women and rural communities.