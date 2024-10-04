Indians Working in Canada Stare at a Bleak Future

Hyderabad: Thousands of Indians in Canada are facing severe unemployment issues and struggling to find jobs even in low-wage sectors like cleaning and cooking. After Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Programme became more stringent, the employment doors are slowly closing for many foreign workers, leaving hundreds of Indians waiting outside restaurants and job centres, hoping to land up with ‘some’ job.

Canada tightened its rules for the TFW programme last month, allowing only 10 per cent of low-wage foreign workforce into their businesses. This has reduced the number of working Indians, forcing several of them to apply for menial jobs.

"Every morning, I visit several businesses like restaurants, car washes and even maintenance companies, hoping someone will hire me," said Vedanta Sarma, a 26-year-old from Hyderabad, in Brampton.

He added "It’s heartbreaking. I thought coming to Canada with a masters would change everything for me and my family back home but now I can barely survive."

"I worked as a video editor and content moderator in the morning and as a part-time cook at night. However, I lost my job when the restaurant closed. These days, it is barely survivable on just one job as the cost of living has also gone up. Now I can’t even send money home," said Rahul K., a 24-year old from Warangal. "These days competition for even the smallest of jobs is very high."

Despite their qualifications and previous work experience, many Indians are forced into low-paying jobs or are left jobless. Their dreams of financial security and a better future have turned into an everyday battle for survival.

“Tightening of TFW Programme is a significant factor, but it’s also a matter of oversupply in certain industries. Many sectors are struggling post-pandemic, leading to fewer jobs and tougher competition”, said immigration analyst Laxman Rao, who works for a private agency in India and Canada.

He added “As the Trudeau government is facing more and more pressure because immigrants are securing a majority of jobs in the country, the rules might get even stricter. This can further reduce job prospects for Indians.”