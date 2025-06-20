Indians Return Back From Israel Amid Escalating Crisis

Nizamabad:With West Asia getting embroiled in a crisis following the Israel-Iran war, many Indian migrant workers in Israel are planning to return home. There are 30,000 Indians working in Israel now.

The Indian embassy in Israel began the registration process for migrant workers. As part of Operation Sindhu, the migrant workers will be shifted by road from Israel to neighbouring Egypt and Jordan for flights.



Of around 3,000 Telugu people in Israel, around 700 belong to Nizamabad and Jagtial districts. In search of livelihood, they went to Israel and worked as caretakers. On the other hand, few youths work as software professionals, medical field. A majority of Indians are in a confident mood to stay in Israel only as their working conditions and safety are perfect.



Compared with previous war situation, now Indians in Israel have been taking extra care due ferocious attacks from Iran. Bunkers in houses, educational institutions, hospitals and metro rail stations became safe places. The Indian embassy in Israel approached migrant workers for safe return to India under Operation Sindhu programme.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle from Tel Aviv in Israel over mobile phone, Israel Telangana association president Soma Ravi said that so far no untoward incident occurred to Indian workers. He said Israel authorities alert them regularly for safety, and only the newcomers to Israel want to return to India.



Following the closure of the airport in Israel, the travelling to other countries has stopped. However, the Indian government is making arrangements for the safe return of Indian workers from Israel. If anyone returns home from Israel, it will take a long time for them to come back.