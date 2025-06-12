Indians Living in Fear As Protests Against ICE Spread Across USA

Hyderabad: Indians in the United States are feeling unsettled, after recent protests at federal buildings and state across the USA escalated into unrest and vandalism. While some people are temporarily leaving cities like Austin and California, many are recusing themselves from participating in the protests.

On Monday In Austin, Texas, a protest near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office turned into a mob when protestors sprayed graffiti on the J.J. Jake Pickle Federal Building and had clashes with law enforcement. Four officers were hospitalised after being struck by rocks, and authorities claimed more than 15 people were taken into custody.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called in the National Guard “to ensure peace and order” in the state, while San Antonio's mayor, Ron Nirenberg, said that he did not ask for National Guard troops, nor did we get any advance warning."

On Sunday at California’s San Francisco, hundreds of people held protests outside an ICE office building. After the protest turned violent, more than 150 were arrested. On Tuesday, another protest was held with nearly 200 protesters outside the San Francisco Immigration Court, with protestors claiming many other arrests were made there.

Anil Krishna, a Hyderabad-based IT professional living in Dallas, said, “We are seeing news of protests being held all across the country, including Texas, and authorities arresting people for that. I have a newborn baby, and I can’t risk my family’s lives. I took a temporary work-from-home from my office, and I am shifting to my family friend’s house in Denver until these protests calm down.”

Another student from Chicago, who requested not to be named, said, “Many of my classmates are actively preparing signboards and protest signs to join a protest soon. I’m already worried about what the authorities could do to my visa and SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) record, and I do not want to include myself with them.”

Similar demonstrations took place across the country this week, where law enforcement used pepper balls and declared the gathering an unlawful assembly. “Anyone who destroys federal property or vandalizes federal buildings will be prosecuted to fullest extent of the law”, declared ICE on an X post.

Although some state local authorities are promising to protect residents and federal property, many immigrants are fearing they would be incarcerated or taken into custody over the protests.