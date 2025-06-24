Indians in Israel, Qatar Heaved a Sigh of Relief over Ceasefire

Nizamabad: Indian nationals in Israel and Qatar heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran was announced. A few Indians returned home as part of the Indian government’s initiative to bring back its citizens from the crisis-hit region under Operation Sindhu.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle over phone from Doha, Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) member Sundaragiri Shankar Goud said that Indian workers have been spending sleepless nights after Iran attacked the American air base, which is 15 km away from the residential colony for Indian migrant workers, Samayya.

Around seven lakh Indians have been working in Doha. Of them, around two lakh have registered with the Indian embassy, expressing their intent to return home, said Shankar Goud.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle from Tel Aviv over mobile phone, Israel Telangana association president Soma Ravi said the ceasefire gave them a big relief.

Around 604 Indian people went to Jordan, Egypt from Israel to reach their native places under Operation Sindhu. However, 161 Indian people from Israel decided to leave on June 25 from neighbouring countries, he said.

The families of migrant workers also get in touch with their members in Israel and other Gulf countries. They regularly inquired about the safety of migrant workers and urged them to return home. It is believed that the ceasefire by Israel and Iran would resume flight services and Indian workers will continue their services abroad.