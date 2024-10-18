Indians in Canada Living in Fear, as Diplomatic Tensions Rise

Hyderabad:As the diplomatic tensions continue to grow between India and Canada, Indian students and immigrants living in Canada are fearing the issues between both the nations could bring problems to their education, work and other plans in the country.

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments on India about the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats deemed as ‘persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in Canada, tensions arose between the nations as the Indian government withdrew the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials.



Many have been worried about the diplomatic row between the two nations. “Looking at the disputes between India and Canada, I am unclear about my future here. I am pursuing my MS, and wanted to get a job here, but I don’t know if I can fulfil my dream,” said Sahiti Sree, a student at University of Alberta in Edmonton.



Along with that, Canada tightened the rules of its temporary foreign worker (TFW) programme in September, allowing only 10 per cent of low-wage foreign workforce into Canadian businesses. This has reduced the number of Indians who work in Canada drastically, forcing several of them to apply for menial jobs.



"Every morning, I visit several businesses like restaurants, car washes and even maintenance companies, hoping someone will hire me," said Vedanta Sarma, a 26-year old from Hyderabad, who is currently in Brampton.



He further said "Looking at all the chaos between the countries, I don’t think it will be feasible to stay here and pursue my goals. I might move back to India."



"I worked as a video editor and content moderator in the morning, and as a part-time cook at night, but I lost my job when the restaurant closed. These days, it is barely survivable on just one job as the cost of living has also gone up, but now I can’t send money back to my home," said Rahul K., a 24-year old from Warangal.



As tensions continue to rise, Indians are more worried about their condition in Canada, fearing the row will worsen the job market for Indians in Canada.