Indian Students Opt for France for Foreign Education

Hyderabad: Faced with growing restrictions in the US, many Indian students are now turning to France for higher education. With the French education system offering strong academic credentials and its post-study work policies proving more accessible and less restrictive than those in the US, students are increasingly choosing France.

One of the major attractions for students is the Autorisation Provisoire de Séjour (APS), or temporary residence permit, which allows recent graduates to remain in France after completing their studies to look for work or even start a business.

Similar to the United States’ Optional Practical Training (OPT) system, master’s degree holders can apply for a permit that allows them to stay in France for up to 12 months. Since India has bilateral agreements with France, Indian students are eligible for the APS scheme, making it easier for them to secure long-term employment in the country.

M. Dinesh, a consultancy manager in Hyderabad, said, “APS is broadly similar to what OPT is in the USA. Students who have a vocational degree, a master’s degree, or those who want to start their own company can apply for it and get a 12-month temporary residence in France. During this period, many find high-paying jobs, which allow them to secure better, full-time positions.”

During the 12-month APS period, graduates are allowed to work under certain conditions. Once a graduate finds a job in their field and is paid at least 1.5 times the national minimum wage (2,700 euros), they can apply to convert their visa into a full employment permit.

With such broad benefits, an increasing number of students are inclined to apply to French universities.

N. Shreya, a student admitted to a French university in Toulouse, said, “I was initially preparing for the United States, but the restrictions and constant rule changes made me rethink everything.”

“I realised that France offers the same quality of education, if not better, and I don’t have to feel heavy uncertainty about my future there. So I applied, and thankfully got admitted to a university,” Shreya added.

Another student, Ravi Kumar, said, “I’m now planning for France because the system feels far more secure for my future, and the country also seems welcoming. The universities are strong, the work rules are clear, and the pathway to getting good jobs later looks stable.”

The APS system was strengthened by laws passed in March 2016, which opened doors not only for graduates from master’s programmes but also for professionals, doctoral degree holders and students from specialised schools.