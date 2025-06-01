Indian Students Fear US Deportation

Hyderabad: Following reports of several Chinese students being deported from the United States, anxiety is rising among Indian students, many of whom fear that American authorities may have resumed strict deportation checks. Over 3 lakh Chinese students in the US are said to be at risk of deportation after the Trump administration began revoking visas of those allegedly linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

Like many international students, 29-year-old Marko is closely following the developments with growing concern. His Optional Practical Training (OPT) expires in a month, and although he has applied for an extension, he has not received a response. Lawyers at the tech company where he works in New York City have advised him to carry proof of legal status at all times—something he describes as dehumanising.

“The message being sent now is: you are not one of us, and we are going to get rid of you,” said Marko, who requested that only his first name be used due to fears of being targeted.

Sai Teja Reddy, a Hyderabad-based student pursuing a master’s in computer science, said, “It feels like we are walking on a tightrope. I keep hearing stories of students being questioned for hours or sent back without clear reasons, and it is freaking us out. It’s very stressful.”

A student from Nizamabad, who did not wish to be named, said, “I’m scared because they tried to deport some students over incidents from their past. Last year, I was wrongly accused of theft at a shopping centre and kept in police custody for an hour.” “They found nothing on me and released me after confirming there was no proof. But ICE has previously tried to deport students based on past offences. What if they try to send me back for a petty crime I never committed,” he asked.

Dinesh Makkula, a student consultancy manager in Hyderabad, said, “We have received a number of calls from both parents and students about deportation fears. Parents are understandably worried, but students are equally concerned—not just about their education, but also about the inhumane way the US has handled student deportations in the past.”

International students have come under pressure in several ways. During his first term, Donald Trump proposed curtailing the OPT programme, though the move did not materialise. During his campaign, he suggested issuing green cards to foreign students graduating from US colleges, raising hopes of a more welcoming policy. However, his administration has continued tightening rules for international students. Although there is no official warning yet, the mood among students in the US remains tense.