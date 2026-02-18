Indian School of Business Ranks 12th Globally

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, has climbed 15 places to secure the 12th position in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2026, up from 27th last year. It continues to be ranked as the top MBA programme in India for the third consecutive year.

ISB’s Postgraduate Programme in Management is placed 1st in India and 2nd in Asia. Globally, ISB graduates rank 1st for percentage salary increase between pre and post‑MBA, and 6th for alumni network strength. The school has a network of over 20,000 alumni across 65 countries.

The Financial Times rankings evaluate business schools on parameters such as salary outcomes, career progress, international mobility, diversity, and alumni engagement.

Other Indian institutions in the 2026 top‑100 list include IIM Ahmedabad (27th), IIM Bangalore (34th), IIM Calcutta (53rd), IIM Lucknow (58th), IIM Indore (62nd), IIM Kozhikode (65th), SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (74th), and XLRI – Xavier School of Management (82nd).

Now in its 25th year, ISB operates campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali and admits one of the largest MBA cohorts globally. The latest rankings place ISB among the strongest performers from India on the international stage.