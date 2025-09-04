Indians in Australia Grow Jitter Over Surge in Anti-Immigration Protests

Hyderabad: Indians living in Australia are worried after the protests in Australia against immigrants are growing day by day. Many fear that the growing dissent among people could affect their safety, their jobs and everyday lives.

For decades, Australia has been a popular destination for Indian students, working professionals and families. Indians are one of the largest migrant groups in the country, and actively contribute to industries such as technology, health care, education, and business. In 2025, until June 30, more than 26,000 Indians received temporary skilled worker visas in Australia, and India tops the list for most skilled workers receiving the visa.

But the recent surge in anti-immigrant protests have left many questioning whether they are still welcome in Australia.

Ramesh Kumar, a Hyderabad-based IT worker in Sydney’s Liverpool, said, “I came here four years ago for better opportunities, and Australia has always felt like home. But these protests make us feel like outsiders again.”

“Apart from occasional incidents, we never faced any major issues here. Australians always included us as one of them, and we were always welcomed. I don’t understand why there is a sudden hate towards us”, Ramesh added.

The demonstrations, organised by groups calling for tighter immigration rules, have drawn large crowds in several cities. Protestors argued that immigration has put a lot of pressure on jobs, housing, and public services for native Australians.

Students in particular are feeling anxious. Australia attracts tens of thousands of Indian students every year, many of whom hope to stay on after their studies.

C. Malavika Reddy, a student pursuing her Masters’ in Adelaide, said, “Since the protests began, I feel anxious to walk alone. I am scared that if any protester realises I’m from India, they could attack me.”

She said that she is not only worried about the current situation, but even about her future in Australia. “If this anger and dissent against Indians and immigrants grows or continues among Australians, it will get very difficult to find jobs or settle down here”, she said.

Experts stated that the protests are a result of wider economic challenges in the country. Rising living costs, housing shortages, and job competition have created frustration, and immigrants are often blamed.

While many Indians continue to work, study, and build lives in Australia, the shadow cast by the anti-immigrant protests has left them uneasy.