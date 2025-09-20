Indian Families Rattled By Trump’s H1B Shock

Hyderabad: In a move that will impact thousands of Indian tech professionals holding H-1B visas, US President Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation making it mandatory for their sponsoring employers pay a one-off charge of $100,000 per year per visa beneficiary if they wish to enter the United States. This is about `88 lakh per year, or about `2.6 crore for the three-year tenure of the highly sought-after visa. This is in addition to the existing $1,700–$4,500 fee.

The new fee, signed by Trump, will take effect on September 21 at 12.01 am Eastern (9.31 am IST), and was described by the US administration as a measure to counter the abuse of the H-1B system and to prioritise higher-paid, higher-skilled entrants.

This is a double whammy, in that H-1B visa-holders are forced by recent visa rule changes to return to their home country to get the stamping done. They could have earlier got it done at the local Indian consulates. Because of this recent rule change, those who wished to avoid travel outside the US will now need to return home, and pay the additional fee to go back.

Panic-stricken H-1B visa holders holidaying outside the US tried to rush back before the deadline. This led to a spike in airfares. Several social media reports also spoke of Indians who had boarded aircraft in the US to head home for the holidays disembarking in a hurry to avoid leaving US shores. Late reports said some passengers bound for the US had disembarked at Gulf stopovers.

President Trump signed a presidential proclamation, ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers’, on Friday, saying abuse of the H-1B visa programme was a “national security threat.”

Under the proclamation, the department of homeland security (DHS) and the state department were instructed to refuse admission to H-1B holders who attempt to enter the country after the effective date, unless their employer had submitted the $1,00,000 payment. Employers must also retain documentation proving the payment at the time they file petitions and consular officers and border officials will verify payment before issuing visas or admitting travellers. The restriction applies to people outside the United States and is set for 12 months unless extended.

For Indian nationals, the largest single national group in the H-1B programme by far, the consequences are catastrophic. According to data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Indians accounted for 71 per cent of all H-1B holders in 2024, with 2,83,397 approvals from India out of a total of 3,99,395. The next highest is China with 11 per cent.

A large majority of H-1B approvals are concentrated in technology, financial, engineering and professional services roles that rely on the visa route. Amazon, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Microsoft, Meta and Apple are respectively the top five employers with the most H-1B visas, with Amazon employing 10,044 H-1B holders.

If employers decline to pay the charges, workers stranded outside the US will be denied re-entry. The proclamation also directs rule-making to raise prevailing wages and to prioritise higher-paid applicants, signalling a long-term shift in the US immigration priorities.

The proclamation further states that the DHS can exempt an applicant from paying $100,000 if it determines that hiring the applicant does not pose a threat to the security and welfare of the United States, and that their hiring is in the national interest.

The announcement prompted immediate alarm among businesses that rely heavily on foreign tech talent and industry groups warned of serious disruption. India’s IT trade body Nasscom described the policy as “concerning,” saying the abrupt timeline and steep fee could unsettle on-shore delivery models and harm both US companies and global supply chains.

The Union external affairs minister issued a statement saying the measure would have humanitarian consequences. “Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India. This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities,” the statement by the ministry spokesperson said.









Top 5 Countries of Approved H-1B in the US in Fiscal Year 2024





Country



Number



Percentage



India



2,83,397



71%



China



46,680



11.7%



Philippines



5,248



1.3%



Canada



4,222



1.1%



South Korea



3,983



1%







Top 10 Companies Hiring H-1B Visa Holders in USA